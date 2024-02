A combined batting and bowling effort led Peshawar Zalmi to a narrow five-run victory over leaders Multan Sultans in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. Peshawar Zalmi’s first victory in the ongoing season marked the end of Multan Sultans’ winning streak, who had won the opening three matches on the trot. Chasing a mammoth 180, the Sultans’ batting unit folded on 174 despite Dawid Malan’s blistering half-century.