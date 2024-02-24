PPP chooses Gilani as Punjab Assembly leader

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has appointed Syed Ali Haider Gilani as the parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly.

This significant decision came as PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood nominated Ali Haider Gilani for the prominent role. Syed Ali Haider Gilani, known for his political lineage as the son of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, brings with him a wealth of experience and insight into governance and legislative affairs. His appointment reflects the party’s trust in his leadership abilities and commitment to serving the people of Punjab.

As the parliamentary leader, Syed Ali Haider Gilani is expected to play a pivotal role in representing the PPP’s interests and advocating for the welfare of the citizens in the Punjab Assembly. His appointment underscores the PPP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence and influence in Punjab’s political landscape.