‘Pathaan 2’ to set up ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’?

Bollywood fans were ecstatic after reports of ‘Pathaan 2’ setting up the events of the highly anticipated ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ went viral on social media.

A report by India showbiz news outlet Bollywood Hungama stated that ‘Pathaan 2’ will reportedly be the eighth project in the YRF Spy Universe and it will be released in 2026.

A source confirmed that ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’, which is expected to be released in 2027, will be the ninth movie in the franchise.

“Not just ‘Pathaan 2’, even the Alia Bhatt film will lead itself to the Tiger and Pathaan conflict,” a source said. “Aditya Chopra will be positioning ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ as the Spy-Venger Film of the most ambitious cinematic universe of Indian Cinema. The details of how all feature films lead to ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ in YRF Universe is kept under wraps as things stand today. ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ will begin once ‘Pathaan 2’ shoot is wrapped up.”

The insider added that the ‘Tiger-Pathaan’ project will need a lot of production time and preparation as Aditya Chopra wants to leave no stone unturned to make it the biggest cinematic event in India by bringing Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together.

“He realized that it’s not easy to pull off such a big film in a short time frame. He will be doing a pre-visualization of Tiger vs Pathaan with the YfX team and then move on to actual shooting,” the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Pathaan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was a resounding commercial success and became the first Hindi film to record collection of INR1000 crore at the box office.