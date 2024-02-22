Court halts Bushra Bibi’s jail move on security grounds

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Thursday by the Adiala jail superintendent that former premier Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, cannot be shifted to the prison due to ‘security threats’.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Bushra seeking transfer from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala and a report on the matter was submitted by the authorities during the hearing. Advocate Usman Gul represented the former first lady. The report stated that Adiala jail is short of space and has 250 women incarcerated on the premises.

However, another report by chief commissioner Islamabad was not submitted in court, following which, the public prosecutor requested more time. The court accepted the prosecutor’s request and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

PTI has recently expressed grave concern regarding the alleged feeding of “poisonous food” to Bushra Bibi, during her incarceration at Bani Gala Sub-jail, asserting that she has been in severe pain for the past six days. “Bushra Bibi’s health and life are being seriously endangered by the denial of her constitutional right to medical examination,” the PTI spokesperson said in statement.

The party official further alleged that Bushra Bibi’s family had been barred from visiting her, a move they deemed to be a violation of both the Constitution and jail regulations. They assert this restriction is part of a “deliberate plan” to cause harm to her.

“Despite the filing of a petition in the Islamabad High Court, the decision to keep Bushra Bibi in solitary confinement at the Bani Gala ‘sub-jail’ is a shameful and malicious attempt to undermine Imran Khan,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier, the former first lady, whose residence was declared a sub-jail after her conviction in a gift repository case, requested the IHC to allow her to serve her time at Adiala Jail “in the interest of justice.”

Bushra pleaded IHC to set aside the chief commissioner’s notification and allow her to serve her sentence like “other PTI workers” in an ordinary jail. In her writ petition, she noted that she does not feel safe to be confined alone in the premises of the sub-jail due to potential security issues. She said there has been movement of unidentified people in her house contributing to her sense of insecurity.