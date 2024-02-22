Gladiators down United

Quetta Gladiators won their third straight match in the Pakistan Super League on Thursday after holding their nerves against Islamabad United.

Quetta won the toss and put United in to bat first. Although Islamabad got off to a flying start, the wickets soon started to tumble. Agha Salman scored 33 off 23 and Alex hales hit 21 off 9 balls to guide Islamabad to 138 for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

In response, Quetta got off to a realtively quiet start, falling to 51-3 in 6.1 overs. However, Rilee Russow (34) and Sherfane Rutherford (29) continued to chip away at the target, eventually getting home in 18.2 overs.