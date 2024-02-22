Biker launches ‘Drug Free Pakistan’ campaign

Mukram Khan Tareen, an international biker from Pakistan, has started the ‘Drugs Free Pakistan’ campaign to save the Pakistani nation, especially the young generation, from the scourge of drugs. The ten-day campaign that started from Lahore will end in Karachi.

Tareen wearing a helmet on his heavy bike was the first local bike riders to reach Muridke and welcomed the international biker along with their colleagues. On this occasion, Mukram Khan Tareen said that his Drug Free Pakistan campaign will reach Karachi via GT Road from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Khuzdar and Quetta.

He said that our campaign will get any support at the government level. No, and the purpose of this campaign is to save the young generation from drugs because thousands of people die in Pakistan every year due to drug use, which is more than those who died in Corona and terrorism. On this occasion, the president of The Dolphin Riders and central chairman of Mughal Foundation Pakistan said that the government should encourage and patronize such people so that the youth generation can be saved from the scourge of drugs and playgrounds can be built.