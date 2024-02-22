Can Maryam Deliver?

Maryam Nawaz is poised to become the first woman chief minister of Punjab. This moment carries immense weight, not just for herself, but for the future of the entire province. With a 40-year-old legacy linked with Punjab politics, she must possess a unique understanding of its challenges and aspirations. However, all those championing this historic moment for women’s empowerment would do well to remember Ms Nawaz was able to secure this coveted slot for herself only because her father held the deciding cards. Had she been someone outside the Sharif family, could she really get a chance to climb this high, this soon?

From the looks of it, her focus on eradicating corruption and politically motivated vandalism would set a commendable foundation. These insidious practices have long stifled progress, and their eradication is crucial for fostering a climate of trust and transparency. However, achieving this ambitious goal demands not just pronouncements, but concrete action plans and unwavering commitment. How can the masses trust someone who, in the recent past, fought very serious allegations, especially the international sensation Panama Leaks There’s no denying her determination but her lack of experience and political maturity would prove to be daunting challenges. Between an inability to step back fixated yet very aggressive inclinations, having to fill the shoes of “Shahbaz Speed” and a long list of “uncles” ready to push her against the wall, does to-be Chief Minister actually have what it takes to deliver in this world of men? More worryingly, concerns regarding the transparency of the electoral process linger, prompting calls for robust measures to safeguard future elections.

The healthcare sector needs immediate attention. Addressing the nurse shortage through dedicated training institutes and reintroducing health cards for the underprivileged are crucial steps towards ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all. Similarly, ensuring specialized treatment for critical illnesses in major hospitals would significantly improve healthcare outcomes.

Education, another critically neglected sector, demands innovative solutions. Her proposal for public-private partnerships in government schools holds promise but requires careful implementation to avoid compromising quality and accessibility. Additionally, her commitment to bringing out-of-school children back into the fold deserves strong support and robust action plans. Furthermore, expanding the reach of emergency services through initiatives like Rescue 1122 on motorways and establishing more Safe City projects demonstrably enhances public safety and security. These initiatives, coupled with effective law enforcement, can significantly improve the quality of life for Punjab’s residents.

As Governor Rehman has summoned the Punjab Assembly today, the stage is set for a potential turning point in the province’s history. Maryam Nawaz is in the face of opportunities as well as challenges: a unique opportunity to make her name as the first woman chief minister and a challenge to run a province full of crises. If she has a plan and a good team, Punjab can truly step into a brighter future. The ball lies in her court! *