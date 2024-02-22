Mobilink Bank witnesses 72% revenue growth

Mobilink Bank achieved multiple financial milestones in 2023, solidifying its position in the banking industry. With a revenue of PKR 41,053 million, representing 72% growth from the previous year, the Bank’s performance underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation, particularly in its support for women and Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mobilink Bank’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is exemplified through its flagship initiative, the Women Inspirational Network (WIN) program and MobilinkHER Women Returnship Program, which have emerged as a catalyst for change. Through WIN, the Bank has empowered over 5,000 female entrepreneurs with essential digital and business skills, while MobilinkHER Women Returnship Program has successfully onboarded eight (8) women who took career breaks, demonstrating its commitment to uplifting women in the workforce.

The Bank’s DEI efforts received recognition from key organizations, including the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), ranking Mobilink Bank at the top on its Banking on Equality (BOE) scorecard. The VEON group also titled the Bank as a DEI Champion, highlighting its commitment to driving positive change.