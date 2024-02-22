PTI is also active for government formation in Punjab, contacts with independent candidates

Lahore (Web Desk) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is also actively working to form a government in Punjab and has also intensified contacts with independent candidates.

Many independent candidates have expressed reservations about the alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council.

According to the details, PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal has contacted independent candidates.

According to PPI, apart from the PTI-backed candidates, other independent candidates have also been contacted. Some candidates asked for time to think about joining the Sunni Ittehad Council.

The late notified candidates have not yet joined the Sunni Ittehad Council, PTI also needs independent candidates to win certain seats.