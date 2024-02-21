Beauty experts reveal secret tips on how to look and feel like a Royal on a budget

Over the past few decades, female members of the royal family have consistently portrayed sleek and classic beauty looks that have gone viral across the globe.

It may seem difficult to achieve that perfect royal look, but it is much more reachable than you’d think; natural beauty enhanced with certain techniques will help you achieve the perfect regal appearance.

Experts at beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha have provided some top tips with the support of recent Google Trends data to have you feeling like you’re a royal.

APPLY NEUTRAL TONES TO ACHIEVE A STUNNING NATURAL MAKE UP LOOK — Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton displayed subtle yet beautiful eye makeup on their royal wedding day which they have continued to exhibit on their public appearances. Worldwide searches for ‘neutral eyeshadow’ have increased by 123 percent over the past 30 days, indicating the natural make up trend is continuing to rise. The key to this is to use natural eye shadow tones from hazel brown to a rosy pink. This can achieve a perfect soft smoky eye over the lids and in the creases; this creates a simple yet bold look that will make your eyes pop. Princess Diana used to pair soft eye makeup with a simple liner on the lower waterline and over the rim of her top lashes to compliment the light makeup tones; her unique 98p beauty hack was to blend her eyeliner with a cotton bud to create a softer appearance, this being a simple yet affordable way to achieve the perfect lined eye.

A SIMPLE BLUSH TO BRING OUT A SUBTLE ROSY APPEARANCE — Princess Diana swore by a simple cream blush to help enhance the colour of her cheeks and create a more youthful, shinier look. Diana reportedly suffered from rosacea, a long-term inflammatory skin condition that can cause reddened skin, typically on the nose and cheeks. The princess tackled this by using rose oils and avocado masks to soften the colour on her cheeks and create a more subtle look with her chosen cream blush and this look is visibly popular with UK searches for ‘rosy cheeks’ increasing by 180 percent over the past 30 days. Meghan Markle is a major trendsetter of the rosy cheek look and swears by a classic powder blush in a light pink shade; she accompanies her blush with a light layer of foundation and powder to accentuate her natural beauty.

KEEP THE NAILS NUDE FOR ELEGANCE — one of the most notable rules in the royal family is that bright nail polish is a no-go for public appearances, and in many cases when it comes to natural beauty, less is more. Queen Elizabeth had been sporting nude colours on her nails since the 80s and the royals after Her Majesty have followed in her traditions. A nude nail polish is a simple but effective touch that will match every outfit or makeup look, and worldwide searches for ‘nude nail polish’ have risen by 28 percent over the past 30 days, so it’s undoubtedly on-trend.

NATURAL OILS TO KEEP THE SKIN YOUTHFUL & HEALTHY — skincare is crucial in a beauty routine as it creates the base that will support your makeup. Throughout her pregnancies and in her daily regime, Kate Middleton relies on rosehip oil to help prevent dark circles around her eyes and signs of early ageing. Middleton’s mother Carole has also included rosehip oil into her daily beauty routine after the successful results it has brought to Kate’s skin and beauty enthusiasts appear to be following suit too, with a 26 percent increase in searches worldwide for ‘rosehip oil’ over the past 30 days. As well as this, glycolic acid is one of Meghan Markle’s go-to products as it creates a glowing appearance and soft, supple skin. However, if this isn’t suitable for your skin, face oils are loaded with high-quality nutrients and natural acids, making them an excellent option to keep the skin healthier for longer.

KEEP THE LASHES LONG & CURLED — sometimes, the simplest techniques are the most effective and Meghan Markle doesn’t miss a trick by ensuring that she always curls her lashes before any other makeup application. From her acting days to her time with the royal family, she finds curling her lashes makes her appearance livelier and brightens her eyes without the need for intense mascara. Diana also picked up a few hacks from her makeup artist, Mary Greenwell; when applying mascara, she covered the root of her lashes with the product to elongate the appearance of her eyelashes and give them a more striking appearance, accentuating her piercing blue eyes.

MOISTURISER IS A MUST BEFORE MAKEUP APPLICATION — a good moisturiser can be key to achieving a royal skin glow and there has been an increase of 135 percent in Google searches for ‘dewy skin’ over the past 30 days in the UK. Princess Diana would always cleanse, tone and moisturise twice a day to keep her skin looking fresh and would always ensure her makeup was fully removed to avoid skin irritation. Kate Middleton religiously uses moisturiser, whether she is wearing makeup or opting for a bare face, and she always applies an SPF to protect herself from potentially harmful UV rays. Although it may not seem essential to wear SPF when the weather is cold and the sun isn’t shining, the UV rays can still cause damage by seeping through clouds, so this is a vital skincare step.

IT ALL STARTS WITH INNER BEAUTY — your choice of diet is imperative when it comes to healthy skin. A well-balanced diet can help clear up and prevent any bad skin, and the royals stick to reliable eating hacks to help protect themselves from blemishes or imperfections. Princess Diana had a strict diet of no sugar, gluten or dairy and consumed mostly boiled potatoes and chicken to achieve flawless skin. Meghan Markle gets her Vitamin E and Zinc intake from the almonds she includes in her diet to keep her skin nourished and clear. As for Kate Middleton, she includes lean proteins and lots of fruit and vegetables in her diet to help maintain good skin, as well as consuming many raw foods such as sushi and ceviche. A spokesperson from Fresha has commented on the findings: “The royal family are certainly trend-setters when it comes to a natural beauty regime. With all of the royal weddings and appearances, it’s interesting to discover how the women of the family achieve their looks through the simplest of techniques.” “From Diana’s cotton bud hack to following a balanced diet, the royals have mastered a natural radiant appearance. Stripping back on the amount of makeup you apply and adjusting your skincare routine are just a few small adjustments you can make to look and feel like a royal.”