Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani are married

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony in Goa on Wednesday. However, fans are eagerly awaiting their wedding pictures. The duo is now husband and wife. Following the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, a Sindhi wedding ceremony is to follow. The couple was joined by family and closest friends as they got married at ITC Grand South Goa. The couple is also set to appear before the media outside the hotel for a photo-op. They are also expected to share their first official wedding pictures or videos in the evening after both ceremonies are done. Rakul and Jackky’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Feb 19. They had made their relationship official through Instagram in October 2021. On the work front, Rakul will be seen in ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.