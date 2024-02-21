PML-N woos other allies for govt formation

In a flurry of political meetings, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continued its efforts on Wednesday towards government formation by striking agreements with various coalition partners on Wednesday, following a recent power-sharing accord with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

According to media reports, PML-N representatives engaged with delegations from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), solidifying their alliances and outlining plans for governance.

It was disclosed that the PML-N and MQM-P have reached a consensus to collaborate within the government framework. Senior figures from both parties, including Kamran Tessori, Mustafa Kamal, and Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM-P, and Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazir Tarar, and Muhammad Ahmed Khan from PML-N, convened in Islamabad for talks.

The agreement underscores a commitment to foster reconciliation and mutual cooperation, with a focus on enhancing political, democratic, and economic stability across the nation.

Central to their discussions was the imperative of ensuring equitable distribution of resources and powers, laying the groundwork for future deliberations on critical issues such as the protection of urban rights in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, and the restoration of the port city’s economic prominence.

Simultaneously, a meeting between coordination committees of PML-N and BAP convened, affirming their dedication to addressing the challenges confronting Balochistan and the federation.

Representatives from both parties, including Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan from PML-N, alongside Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, and Kauda Babar from BAP, reiterated their commitment to establishing robust democratic governments at federal and provincial levels.

Moreover, delegates from PML-N and JUI congregated in the federal capital, acknowledging the pressing issues faced by Balochistan province and emphasising the urgency of a strong democratic governance structure therein.

In a joint declaration, they underscored the necessity of collaborative efforts towards the prosperity of Balochistan, affirming their mutual cooperation towards this shared goal.