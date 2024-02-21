PTI craves power: Demands centre and Punjab

gohar-ali-khan-becomes-new-pti-chiPakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Wednesday said that the party should be given right to form governments in Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to public mandate: Gohar made the demand through a post on X, formerly Twitter. He stated that open tunneling on PTI’s clear mandate is detrimental to Pakistan’s interest. “Criminal manipulation of election results facilitated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a disaster,” he said, rejecting the future government under PML-N and PPP. He then called on the ECP to release the results according to Form-45s, saying that PTI will fulfill the responsibility of guarding the people’s mandate. Earlier, PTI-backed winners submit declaration of joining Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) with the ECP. Meanwhile, PTI top leader Asad Qaider asked the PML-N and the PPP, which on late Tuesday night announced the government formation deal in Centre, to “show some grace and dignity”. Meanwhile, the PTI will hold its intra-party elections in 15 days, sources claimed on Wednesday and added that the party has initiated preparations for the same. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been nominated as the chairman and Raoof Hassan will be the Chief Election Commissioner for PTI’s intra-party polls, which will be simultaneously conducted across the country. Previously, a day after PTI announced the schedule for fresh inter-party polls, the party postponed them on February 2 until after February 8. The party cited commitments of members in their respective constituencies and PTI venues being “unlawfully blocked by the administration” as reasons for the delay. The earlier round of the party’s inter-party polls was declared null and void by the Supreme Court before the general elections. The party also lost its iconic ‘bat’ electoral symbol.