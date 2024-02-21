JIT to probe campaigns against ECP officials

In a move against slanderous campaigns on social media targeting the Election Commission and government officials, the caretaker government has announced the formation of a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for thorough investigations.

The decision comes amidst growing concerns over the spread of misinformation and attempts to manipulate public opinion through deceptive tactics. The caretaker government has vowed to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure fair and transparent elections.

Speaking on the matter, a spokesperson for the caretaker government stated, “We cannot allow malicious actors to undermine the democratic process through deceitful means. The JIT will be tasked with probing various facets of the nefarious activities, including the dissemination of false information on social media platforms, the printing of fake ballot papers, and propaganda aimed at influencing public sentiment.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that attempts were made to sway the loyalty of government officers through a sinister campaign. The caretaker government has affirmed that such actions will not be tolerated, and those found culpable will face swift and decisive action. The JIT will collaborate with IT experts to gather evidence and ascertain the extent of the wrongdoing. It will meticulously register cases and recommend appropriate actions against the responsible individuals, ensuring accountability and justice prevail.