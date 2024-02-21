Kuwaiti ambassador, CM discuss bilateral cooperation

Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain met with the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed.

The Kuwaiti ambassador felicitated CM on being elected as Chairman PCB and also congratulated him on the splendid launching of PSL-9. Mohsin Naqvi while conversing with the Ambassador of Kuwait stated that fraternal relations exists between Pakistan and Kuwait for the last many decades adding that time has arrived to transform this relationship into a productive economic assistance between Pakistan and Kuwait.

There is a great demand of livestock in Kuwait and it is also a dire need to promote this bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries on sustainable basis. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that 6 Business Facilitation Centres have been established in Punjab in only 30 days. The required NOCs are being issued to the investors within 15 days at the Business Facilitation Centres.

The Kuwaiti investors should benefit from these investment opportunities in Punjab and all possible assistance will be provided in this regard. The enhancement in economic relationship is possible with the maximum exchange of trade delegations between the two countries, CM maintained. Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain remarked that extending cooperating in the field of livestock and other sectors will be further promoted with the Punjab government adding that a great potential exists with regard to enhancing bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.

Separately, Mohsin Naqvi has started his farewell meetings. CM held separate meetings with the Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shiren and with the Consul General of Iran Mehran Mowahid Far. The Chinese and the Iranian Consul Generals felicitated CM Mohsin Naqvi on being elected as the Chairman PCB.

Mohsin Naqvi extended an invitation to the Chinese and Iranian Consul Generals to witness a PSL match. Both of them accepted the invitation and thanked the CM. The Chinese and the Iranian Consul Generals lauded the performance of CM for extending exemplary services for the people of Punjab during the last one year. The Chinese Consul General acknowledged that the CM accomplished public welfare projects with an extraordinary speed in a highly short span of time adding that his public services are highly appreciated at every level. CM worked in a highly proactive manner and delivered to the optimum for the welfare of the people of Punjab. Mr. Zhao Shiren also expressed his good wishes for the CM.

Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Chinese Consul General on extending enormous assistance in order to cope up with the smog challenges and in other sectors. CM remarked that China is a strategic partner of Pakistan adding that China has stood with Pakistan in every time of trial and tribulation. The relationships with China have further deepened during the last one year. “The level of acknowledgment which has been accorded to me during my visit to China by the Communist Party of China will always be remembered for long,” CM maintained. The Iranian Consul General congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on making excellent arrangements for PSL-9. The Iranian Consul General stated that under the leadership of CM and on the request of the Punjab government, the statue of the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal has been installed in Mashhad.

The Iranian Consul General paid tributes to CM on rendering exemplary performance adding that Mohsin Naqvi devoted day and night for the welfare of the people of Punjab. Mehran Mowahid Far acknowledged that the CM by undertaking practicable steps has created ease and comfort in the lives of the people of Punjab adding that the services which he has rendered in a short period of time is worth appreciable. CM highlighted that Pakistan and Iran are closely tied in their historical and religious relations. Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Iranian Consul General with regard to fostering mutual relations between Pakistan and Iran during the last one year. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir were also present on the occasion.