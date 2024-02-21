Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman likely to be made PA Speaker

The parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday finalised the candidate for the coveted office of speaker Punjab Assembly.

PML-N’s veteran from Lahore Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman is likely to get the office of speaker as the parliamentary party meeting gave him a go-ahead.

Mujtaba became MPA for fifth consecutive term from Lahore’s PP-148 constituency. He has held several portfolios as minister including Excise & Taxation, Higher Education, School Education, Finance, Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education and Transport during his political career. His father Mian Shujaur Rehman has served as Mayor of Lahore.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary party of PML-N approved the name of MPA Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer for the office of deputy speaker. Zaheer Iqbal Channer became MPA for second consecutive term from Bahawalpur. His father Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channer remained MPA for three time while also serving as minister in the cabinet of then Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.