TECNO Mobile receives award from the President

TECNO Mobile, a leading player in the mobile phone industry, was honored with an award for its outstanding contributions to technology transformation and financial inclusion of women by His Excellency, Mr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The prestigious event took place at Awan-e-Sadar, gathering distinguished industry leaders, policymakers, corporate executives, startups, and companies excelling in financial inclusion of women and technological advancements. The theme of the event was “Embracing Financial Inclusion & Business Transformation.”

In a significant milestone, TECNO Mobile became the first mobile phone assembler in Pakistan, a testament to its commitment to local manufacturing. President Alvi endorsed TECNO’s dedication to local production during the ceremony.