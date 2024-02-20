National Under-16 One-day Cup rolls into action today

The National Under-16 One-day Cup 2023-24 is set to kick off on February 21 across three cities — Karachi, Faisalabad and Lahore. The 16 regional teams are divided into three pools with Pool A and B comprising five teams each while Pool C has six teams. In the 50-over tournament, Pool A games will be played in Karachi. The Pool B teams are stationed in Faisalabad while the Pool C games will take place in Lahore. The Pool games will end on February 29 and will be followed by a Triangular stage, set to take place in Faisalabad from March 3 to 7. The final of the tournament will be played on 9 March at Bohranwali Ground in Faisalabad. A total of PKR 0.93 million will be distributed at the end of the tournament with the winner of the tournament bagging a prize money of PKR 0.5 million, while the runners-up will be awarded PKR 250,000. Moreover, the player of the tournament, best batter, best bowler, best wicket-keeper, best fielder and player of the final match will get PKR 30,000 each.