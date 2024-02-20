Influencer claims she receives fewer hits after using Kardashian’s brand

The 22-year-old influencer, Julia Medeiros, recently made a complaint on the website of the clothing brand Skims, created by Kim Kardashian.

The influencer, who has around 100 thousand followers on social media, presented a screenshot of the complaint, “When I bought it, I thought it would have more pronounced curves, but in fact it made me less hot. I would like to know if I am entitled to a refund,” stated Julia, expressing her frustration with the $80 purchase.

Julia even joked about the situation, saying that when she bought it she thought she would have curves like the brand’s creator Kim Kardashian, “Who doesn’t want to have a body like Kim, I thought it would look the same, but it was all a mistake”.

“The only thing that made me more excited is that when I’m using it, I get less catcalls,” said the influencer, who has already reported receiving unpleasant comments on the streets.

However, Julia’s appearance saga isn’t just limited to her experience with Skims clothing. The young influencer has already confessed to being addicted to the search for body perfection, spending an exorbitant amount of $400,000 on surgeries and aesthetic procedures, including silicone, lifting and others.

“At 22 years old, I was already obsessed with my appearance. I constantly compared myself to other influencers and felt that my face and body were not beautiful enough. I decided to have a facelift to correct these imperfections,” revealed Julia, exposing a common vulnerability in the world of social networks, where the search for perfection often becomes an obsession.