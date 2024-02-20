PDM 2.0 Remix: Its Shahbaz Again

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party reached an agreement on sharing power on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Shehbaz Sharif will be the joint candidate for prime minister while Asif Zardari would be the joint candidate for president.

“The party known as Sunni Ittehad Council does not have the numbers to form government,” Bilawal said. The PPP chairman said that the Pakistan faced innumerable challenges and the new government would need prayers to meet them. “We invited independent members to form government if they had the numbers,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

He went on to say that the combined strength of PPP and PMLN was enough to form government in the centre. “Not only will we vote together for the important positions, but will also work together for the betterment of the country,” Shehbaz added.

He went on to say that taking government was a matter of selflessness and sacrifice. “It is not a matter of taking turns,” he added.

Zardari asked for the nation to pray for the success for the new government.

“All our endeavours are for Pakistan and for the upcoming generations,” he said.

Prior to meeting Bilawal, Shehbaz reportedly met Nawaz Sharif in Murree and briefed him on the progress with talks with PPP. In response to a question, Shehbaz said that the two sides will discuss and announce who will keep what office in upcoming days.

However, according to sources an agreement has been reached between the two parties. As per the reported agreement between the two parties, the PMLN will be allowed to nominated candidates for the post of prime minister, governor Sindh, Governor Balochistan and speaker National Assembly.

On the other hand, PPP will be allowed to nominate candidates for president, Senate chairman, and governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The press conference took place after a late-night meeting at Ishaq Dar’s residence between Shahbaz and Bilawal.

PMLN leaders Malik Ahmad Khan, Ishaq Dar and Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present in the meeting. Qmar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Murad Ali Shah were also part of the PPP delegation. The meeting between the two leaders took place at Ishaq Dar’s residence in Islamabad.