PTI Founder says elections rigged and ridiculed

PTI’s founder Imran Khan has said that the “mother of all rigging” must end now because Pakistan has become a laughing stock globally, as per his sister Aleema Khan.

What exactly does he mean by “mother of all rigging”? It was dismantling the PTI, snatching its iconic election symbol of bat, not allowing the party’s candidates to submit nomination papers, coercing candidates into withdrawing from elections and denying the party the right to canvass.

While speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, where Imran is incarcerated, Aleema Khan said that her brother wants the culture of impunity to end and the mandate of the people must be respected to salvage the country’s reputation internationally.

Imran also ridiculed his arch nemesis, the PML-N, which willingly bartered away its narrative to grab power. “Instead of honouring the vote, the ‘selected ones’ have honoured the boot,” Aleema quoted Imran.

“The selection was so blatant and blind that corruption cases were dropped by the selectors against the ‘selected ones’,” she further stated quoting her brother. “Instead the PTI chairman was sentenced to 32 years in jail after marathon trials on trumped up charges.” Imran said that pre-poll, election day, and post-election rigging denied the people of Pakistan their democratic right to choose their representatives.

“On the voting day, the internet was shut down, leaving people perplexed. But when it did not work, post-poll rigging was carried out at night by brazenly changing the results by ignoring Form 45,” he added.

The incarcerated PTI chairman also referred to the Rawalpindi commissioner who in a recent damning video confession admitted to rigging the election for the PML-N.

“Not just one commissioner, there are many more who have ample evidence of rigging, but they have been silenced,” he said while fearing that the commissioner would be subjected to physical torture. Separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has intensified the party’s stance on the release of election results under Form-45s and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, alleging systematic rigging in the February 8 elections.

Addressing the media after a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Tuesday, Gohar emphasised the significance of transparent and fair elections, stating that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to fulfill its responsibility.

Gohar stated, “We have always requested the ECP for a fair and transparent election, but unfortunately, our concerns have not been addressed. The release of election results under Form-45s is crucial to uphold the public mandate.”

Highlighting the revelations made by former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha regarding electoral fraud, Gohar expressed concern for Chattha’s safety and called for full security for him and his family. He added, “Commissioner Rawalpindi has clearly stated what kind of fraud has taken place in elections. It is our duty to ensure his safety and protect those who expose the truth.”

Gohar asserted that the PTI had submitted a list of 50 MNAs to the Election Commission of Pakistan and mentioned a strategic alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). He explained that the list had been submitted in the name of SIC, and PTI MNAs joining the council would receive reserved seats in parliament accordingly.

“We have decided to forge an alliance with Sunni Ittehad Council at the provincial and federal levels. Our MNAs who join SIC will get reserved seats in parliament, and we have already submitted the list to the election commission,” Gohar elaborated.

Drawing attention to the potential consequences, Gohar warned that if election results are not released under Form-45s, it could impact Pakistan’s prospects of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“We demand that the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja resign immediately to ensure accountability and restore faith in the electoral process. The correct results must be released under the public mandate,” Gohar concluded.