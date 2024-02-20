Tensions rise as Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, TTP clash in Loralai

The clash between the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has escalated, with a fierce confrontation occurring on the night of February 15th and 16th.

In this clash, a senior commander of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, identified as Qari Ismail or Ziaur Rahman, sustained severe injuries in a deadly attack in the Lala Pul area of District Loralai. Other members of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar have confirmed that this confrontation is part of an ongoing conflict between rival factions Target Killing and Dharo. Qari Ismail, a prominent commander for the past decade, hails from Khyber district in KP.

These commanders, responsible for terrorist attacks in Punjab and Peshawar, have inflicted casualties on civilians and enforcement officials. The discord between Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and TTP emerged after the assassination of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar’s leader Omar Khalid Khorasani in August 2022.

Notably, disagreements have also arisen due to the removal of two Jamaat-ul-Ahrar-associated commanders from ministerial positions by the TTP’s central committee led by Mohsin Wazir, supported by Muhassud Wali. Both terrorist groups vie for control in the Khyber region, escalating tensions to the point of warfare.