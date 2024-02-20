Farrukh Habib discharged from Judicial Complex vandalism case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad Tuesday discharged Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Farrukh Habib from the judicial complex vandalism case.

According to details, ATC judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the judicial complex vandalism case against Farrukh Habib, who left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party (IPP).

At the outset of the hearing, the investigating officer told the court that they did not want to arrest Farrukh Habib. He also had withdrawn the pre-arrest bail application.

The court discharged Farrukh Habib from the case in the light of the investigation officer’s statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and other party leaders for attacking, vandalizing, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier’s appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism. An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.