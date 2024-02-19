PML-N, PPP fail to reach consensus on govt formation

The impasse in the political landscape persisted as the fifth round of discussions between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) coordination committees concluded inconclusively.

The meeting, held at the residence of PML-N senior leader Senator Ishaq Dar in parliament lodges in Islamabad, saw the participation of prominent figures from both parties. The PPP delegation comprised Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and others.

Another round of talks would continue today, PML-N leader Azam Nazir Tarar said. In an informal conversation with journalists, he said the talks are moving forward in a positive manner. “Some things have already been decided on the matter of PPP’s inclusion in the cabinet,” Tarar added.

Separately, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has pledged unwavering support for the government formation process in collaboration with the PML-N and the PPP.

A pivotal meeting between PML-N and MQM-P took place in Islamabad on Monday, focusing on government formation and potential cabinet inclusion. Following the meeting, Kamran Tesori, Sindh governor and MQM-P leader, engaged in an informal conversation with journalists, affirming the collective commitment of the parties during this critical phase of government establishment.

Tesori conveyed, “We stand united in the challenging task of government formation. MQM-P has assured full support, and we anticipate the issuance of an official declaration later.”

However, a spokesperson for MQM-P said the party has sought PML-N’s support for three constitutional amendments in return for joining the coalition government in the Centre. The MQM-P spokesperson said giving constitutional cover to the devolution of power and resources was their responsibility.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the first session of the new National Assembly (NA) would be held after 8 to 9 days. Talking to a private TV channel, Kaira reiterated that PPP would not be part of the government in the Centre, adding that his party, however, would join parliament.

Taking a jab at the PTI in connection with numbers, the PPP leader asked can the Imran Khan-founded party form a government in the Centre and Punjab. Earlier in the day, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that nobody stopped “PTI friends” from attempting to form their own government.

Taking to his official X handle, the former federal minister advised the PTI leadership to talk to other political parties to form a coalition government.