Pakistan Army, Saudi conduct joint military exercise

The Pakistan Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) held a joint military exercise in the eastern city of Muzaffargarh to enhance their military capabilities and exchange expertise, state-run media said on Monday.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong defense ties and bilateral security cooperation. The two nations regularly engage in joint air, ground, and sea military exercises. Several cadets from the kingdom, along with counterparts from other Middle Eastern nations, visit Pakistan to undergo specialized army training annually.

Last month, the RSLF and Pakistan Army personnel kicked off a joint military training exercise in the eastern city of Okara. In January, a joint Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense forum met in Islamabad to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and increasing collaborations in all domains. “Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces conducted a joint military training exercise at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Range,” state-run Radio Pakistan said in a report.

It added that both forces “actively participated” in the training, which involved Combined Battle PT, small-scale operations, room clearance, close marksmanship, and firing and repelling. It said Cobra helicopters were used in these joint exercises, adding that both forces underwent “intensive training” to master helicopter mounting and dismounting exercises “in the context of terrorism.”

“These training exercises will provide a unique opportunity for Pakistan Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces to align their strengths, exchange expertise and enhance their military capabilities,” Radio Pakistan concluded. Apart from defense and security ties, Pakistan enjoys strong economic and trade relations with the kingdom. Saudi Arabia is home to over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates, serving as the top destination for remittances for the cash-strapped South Asian country.

Along with the UAE, the kingdom has frequently bailed Pakistan out of its economic crisis over the years.