Heavy rains in KP claims 4 lives, injures several

Heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have resulted in the loss of lives and injuries as multiple houses succumbed to roof collapses across the province.

At least four people lost their lives and nine others were injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), sources quoted the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). According to DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan, recent rains and land sliding claimed the lives of four people and injured 9 people. Two houses were completely damaged while four suffered partial damage. Among the victims were a child and a woman, underscoring the indiscriminate impact of the natural calamity.

Reports emerging from other districts paint a grim picture of the aftermath. In Sada district of Karam, an eight-year-old child tragically lost life while four others sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed under the relentless downpour. Similarly, in Swat and Dir, a woman and a man were fatally injured as the roof of their house collapse.

The devastation didn’t spare Bara Aka Khel either, where two women were grievously injured due to another roof collapse incident. Moreover, the reports said power supply in the different areas of PESCO region was affected following rains and snowfall. According to a PESCO spokes­man, the rains continued in Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat and Swabi and due to rain, some feeders of PESCO were tripped. On the instructions of PE­SCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, the field staff was put on high alert. Roads leading to Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were blocked as heavy snow blanketed vast lands in the upper areas.

Shandur Pass in the Ghizer district of Gilgit Baltistan received more than two feet of snow in the last 24 hours as the weather turned chilly. The residents of Shandur also complained about the suspension of electricity and gas supply.

Meanwhile, the intermittent snowfall and rain in KP’s Abbottabad resulted in blocked roads, causing problems for locals. Nathia Gali was covered by one-foot snow as roads including Murree Road and other Link Roads were shut for commuters. In Lower Dir, heavy snowfall was recorded for the second day in the hilly areas as the border area of Shahi received more than one foot of snow.

Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday said that a fresh spell of rain, hailstorms, and snow is expected across the country from February 25 where Karachi city and Balochistan province will also witness light showers along with thunderstorms.

“We are expecting some good rains from Feb 25, which will continue till March or may even extend to April under the influence of westerly waves,” he said, “snowfall on hills in the northern areas is also expected during this period, which would end fog and smog in the country”. According to Sarfaraz, many parts of the country would witness partly cloudy skies along with drizzles and snow till Wednesday under the rain spell that started on Sunday. Locals and tourists were facing hurdles in movement in Swat as heavy snowfall blanketed roads.

The electricity supply to Malam Jabba, Kishawra, and Spine Oba was disrupted for more than 10 hours amid heavy snowfall. The Met Office has predicted more rain-wind thunderstorms and snowfall over the hills with isolated heavy rain hailstorms in most parts of KP.

Rawalpindi

The islamabad-Rawalpindi administration declared emergency as the rain spell continued in the twin cities. So far, 30 mm of rain has been recorded in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. WASA imposed rain emergency in Rawalpindi and canceled the leave of staffers and field workers for the smooth disposal of rain water into the drains avoiding any untoward incident.