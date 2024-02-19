Law ministry notifies replacement of Judge Bashir

The Ministry of Law and Justice has notified the appointment of Nasir Javed Rana as the accountability court judge on Monday. The seat had been occupied by Muhammad Bashir who is known for sentencing former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan in graft cases.

Judge Rana was appointed on deputation for three years and will continue to serve as Judge Accountability Court No. 1 till January 23, 2027. It is pertinent to mention that Judge Bashir had requested a leave for the second time until his retirement in March soon after sentencing PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case. He first applied for the leave on January 20 but withdrew his application for leave reportedly after the law ministry turned down his request.

Sources had said that he was facing hypertension attributed to the nature and pressure of his work. Judge Bashir was also hearing Toshakhana reference against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani, along with former president Asif Ali Zardari. The judge also presided over the hearing of a fake account case registered against Zardari and a NAB reference against former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.