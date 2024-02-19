PML-N will form govt in Centre: Rana Tanveer

Former federal minister of newly elected PML-N MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that only his party will form the government in the country as “it is the leading party in the federation”.

“The PML-N is the party with the highest number of seats, whoever forms the coalition government will need Muslim League (N). This was the demand to vote us as much as possible in the election so that our government can be formed and the people have expressed full confidence in us. Our manifesto is the service of the country in which unemployment, poverty and inflation are eliminated, employment for the youth. There is more work in the field of education, including the provision,” he said in a statement.

He said that Maryam Nawaz will be the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab province in the history of Pakistan and like Mian Shahbaz Sharif, she will do significant work in every sector including students, education, health, transport.

Referring to May 9 incidents, Rana Tanveer said “if PTI denying this, then Bushra Bibi and their evils are responsible for this, even though all evidence is in front of the public”. “PTI is responsible for the situation Pakistan is in today. PTI is still promoting the politics of chaos. They should stop this. Work for the stability and security of Pakistan.” He added, “Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chatta had prepared part two of the May 9 incident at the request of someone, which has come to the fore. And people have recognized it.”

MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool, Malik Nadeem Mahmood Chauhan, Bilal Barkat, Rana Abdul Jabbar, Syed Qasim Ali Shah and others were present on this occasion. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is respected to us and all matters will be fine with him soon. He said that whoever If PTI says that they have more seats, they will form the government and if they have majority, then PML-N will be ready to sit in the opposition. Rana Tanveer further said that if the coalition government is formed, the People’s Party should sit with us on the government benches. Today the committee will sit and matters will be settled with the People’s Party.