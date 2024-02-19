Culinary excellence

The Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2024, an event endorsed by the prestigious World Chef Association, took center stage in Lahore this week, bringing together culinary enthusiasts and professionals from across the globe. With participation from teams hailing from Maldives, Malaysia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and various regions of Pakistan, the competition showcased a diverse array of culinary skills and creativity.

The culinary team from PC Lahore, comprising 10 talented chefs, stole the spotlight with their exceptional skills, securing victories in multiple categories.