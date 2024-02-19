Pakistan’s Housing Bubble

Across Pakistan, billboards and newspaper ads blare promises of luxurious living in meticulously planned housing schemes. Images of glittering skyscrapers and manicured lawns evoke visions of Dubai or Paris, a stark contrast to the dust-choked, overcrowded reality of many Pakistani cities. Yet, beneath the glossy veneer lies a harsh truth: this surge in land development schemes is not just fueling urban sprawl, it’s exacerbating economic woes and widening the gap between rich and poor.

Pakistan’s high savings rate (14 percent, compared to the regional average of 29 percent) is often celebrated. However, a lack of trust in formal financial institutions leads many to hoard cash, gold, and real estate. This, combined with government policies favouring real estate over productive sectors, has created a dangerous trend: capital flight from crucial activities like manufacturing and exports.

The real estate boom creates a temporary illusion of prosperity for a select few while neglecting the need for sustainable economic growth based on exports and job creation.

Real estate, with its minimal regulations and tax breaks, acts as a magnet for investors. Developers promise quick returns while conveniently forgetting the lack of basic infrastructure, environmental concerns, and often questionable legal ownership of the land. Meanwhile, genuine entrepreneurs face a labyrinth of red tape, bribery, and risks in productive sectors.

This skewed investment pattern has dire consequences. The country becomes increasingly reliant on imports, draining foreign reserves and widening the current account deficit. The real estate boom creates a temporary illusion of prosperity for a select few while neglecting the need for sustainable economic growth based on exports and job creation. The wealth gap widens as “rent-seekers” (those benefiting from land-related activities) amass riches, while the majority struggles with inflation and a lack of opportunities.

Breaking this vicious cycle requires bold and decisive action. Redirecting investments from speculative real estate towards export-oriented enterprises is crucial to generating jobs and foreign exchange. Formalizing the economy by encouraging savings in official channels, reducing tax evasion, and incentivizing entrepreneurship beyond real estate is essential. Finally, strengthening regulations by implementing stricter land ownership laws, enforcing environmental regulations, and cracking down on corruption is imperative for sustainable development.

These changes may ruffle feathers and upset vested interests, but they are not optional. They are the foundation upon which a brighter future for Pakistan can be built, a future where prosperity reaches all 220 million Pakistanis, not just a privileged few. This may upset a few thousand rent seekers, and upset many of those at the helm as well. Effectively, the decision is whether we want a country that catalyzes prosperity for 220 million plus people, or a country that exists for a few thousand rent seekers and their cronies. The time for action is now.

The writer is a freelance columnist.