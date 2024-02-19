BAFTAs red carpet 2024

There’s no shortage of star power at the 2024 BAFTAs, which has brought the best of Hollywood to the British capital on what is the Sunday of London Fashion Week.

The likes of Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper are all up for major gongs this year, alongside home-grown talent such as Carey Mulligan, Emily Blunt, Rosamund Pike and Vivian Oparah.

Of course, all eyes were on the fashion as the stars – and royalty – emerged onto the red carpet. Classic, monochrome styles proved to be a popular choice, although peach was the surprise colour of the night, with the likes of Stone, Ayo Edebiri and Da’Vine Joy Randolph all sporting the shade.