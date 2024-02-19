The 2024 People’s Choice Awards red carpet

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Monday to celebrate the best in TV, movies and music over the past year.

The PCAs are one of the few awards shows that are entirely fan-voted.

The 49th ceremony saw a procession of the hottest stars in film, TV and music walk the red carpet wearing dazzling awards show outfits – and Parade takes you there for a look at the nominees and presenters.

Among those on the carpet were Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet, Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Jacob Elordi, Jeremy Allen-White, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow and Lebron James and presenters Abigail Spencer, Donald Faison, Georgia Flood, Jake Lacy, JB Smoove, Jeremy Renner, Joe Manganiello, Jon Cryer, Jon Hamm, Kane Brown, Kathryn Hahn, Lucy Hale, Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney and Victoria Monét.

Taking the stage to perform their biggest hits were Kyle Minogue and Lainey Wilson.

This year, two special awards were presented during the ceremony: Adam Sandler received the People’s Icon Award and Lenny Kravitz was honoured with the Music Icon Award. Kravitz also took the stage to perform a medley of his hits.