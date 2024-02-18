Millennial Olympiad 2024 kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Millennium Education hosted a grand event showcasing the convergence of global cultures. The Global Village and Opening Ceremony of the Millennial Olympiad 2024 unfolded over four days, spotlighting the diverse talents and cultural heritage of students from across the globe says a press release.

The Millennial Olympiad serves as a platform for young Millennials to demonstrate their prowess across various co-curricular and extracurricular domains.

The Opening Ceremony was presided over by the Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, and Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan. Both dignitaries articulated the Olympiad’s objective to inspire youth towards shaping a world founded on principles of justice, solidarity, liberty, dignity, harmony, and prosperity for all.

In their respective addresses, the Education Minister and Ambassador commended the students’ initiative and urged the youth of Pakistan to actively engage in national and international student endeavours as catalysts for positive change.

Learners from the Early Years to IGCSE-III adorned in traditional attire represented their respective nations with pride and enthusiasm, transforming each stall into a visual delight depicting the unique essence of their culture. From intricate decorations to mouth-watering cuisines, the Global Village was a feast for the senses, offering visitors a glimpse into the beauty of different corners of the globe.

Amidst the festivities, students participated in a wide array of activities, including matches, games, and sports, fostering camaraderie and healthy competition. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as participants immersed themselves in the diverse experiences offered by the event. Sports played a pivotal role, promoting teamwork, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle, while instilling valuable lessons in resilience and fair play.

Asma Imran, Principal of Roots Millennium Education One World Campus, underscored the significance of holistic student development, emphasizing the role of extracurricular activities in nurturing students’ talents and values. She reiterated that such experiences not only enrich students’ educational journey but also equip them with essential skills for their future endeavours.

The Millennial Olympiad provided a remarkable platform for the school community to unite, celebrate diversity, and forge lasting connections. With 17 country stalls captivating attendees with their cultural richness, the Global Village at The Millennium Education One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad, truly embodied the spirit of unity in diversity.