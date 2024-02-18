X down again for 2nd time in 24 hours

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was reportedly down in Pakistan on Sunday as well after being restored briefly in the morning. The outage in the country started on Saturday night amid electoral fraud allegations.

Users faced slow or non-existent accessibility to the platform as Netblocks, an independent observer, confirmed that there was ‘national-scale’ disruption to X. “Live metrics show a new national-scale disruption to X/Twitter in #Pakistan amid escalating unrest and protests over allegations of election fraud,” a post on X read.

On Saturday, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta surrendered to police after claiming that he made returning officers under him to change results for at least 13 MNA candidates.

But he did not substantiate his claims with any proof or information as to who was the beneficiary of such irregularities. He also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of involvement in the ‘rigging’ – a claim denied by the ECP and the CJP.