ECP notifies Ali Amin Gandapur’s victory in two constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification for the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gundapur from national and provincial seats in Dera Ismail Khan during the general election held on February 8.

Gandapur clinched the National Assembly seat NA-44 as well as the provincial assembly constituency PK-113, securing significant wins for the PTI in Dera Ismail Khan. The ECP notification formalizes his triumph as an independent candidate in both constituencies. Under the ECP’s guidelines, Ali Amin Gandapur, now successful as an independent candidate, has the option to affiliate himself with a political party within a three-day window. This provision allows Gandapur to consider joining the PTI officially, given his notable victories in the recent elections.

The success of Ali Amin Gandapur underscores the PTI’s growing influence and electoral strength in Dera Ismail Khan. As Gandapur navigates his next steps, his victories serve as a testament to the party’s popularity and support in the region.