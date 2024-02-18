The most successful flagship of the Pakistan Cricket Board is back with its promise to entertain fans. But buried deep within the tantalising fireworks, spectacular laser shows, star-studded performances and a catchy anthem, the relative lacklustre of the series is becoming increasingly clear to all.

Sure, brand collaborations would be the rage in the next few weeks but is the much-talked-about masterpiece actually living up to its appeal? PSL used to be celebrated as a launching pad for the raw talent of Pakistan’s national men’s team. However, their dismal performance in the Asia Cup, ODI World Cup and international series throughout last year are testament to the fact that perhaps, their eyes are no longer on the crucial ball. Talking about the glitzy production itself, we are still miles away from becoming the world’s second-biggest franchise.

The star power is severely lacking in the wake of withdrawals of the likes of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi. How can Pakistan Super League compare with the magnetic appeal of the Indian Premier League if it does not provide the audiences with a breathtaking amalgam of players from all over the world that, albeit, for a brief period of time, reassures them of the passion transcending all boundaries? The standards have definitely been raised but a lot more is still needed.

The cricketing board and the franchisees would have been better off reaching out to current icons of the cricketing world over those who are relatively unknown or heading towards retirement. Of course, the timing is of paramount importance here. Sandwiched between the spillovers of an extremely uncertain round of general elections and the relaxed routines associated with the month of Ramzan, the PSL clearly needs the help of out-of-the-box marketing strategies and a truly feel-good cricket to captivate its fans.

A resounding eigh-wicket victory of Islamabad United over defending champions Lahore Qalandars gives the whiff of an impressive start but we need breathtaking cracks from both sides to ensure the stands are alive and kicking. May the best team win. *