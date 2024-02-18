Empowered women – elevating nation, beaming with pride

Experts on Sunday said that women’s multidimensional empowerment in society is central to realising their rights and enabling them to equally participate in businesses, scientific, social sports and entrepreneur, control over productive resources and economic decision-making.

From risky summits to space while representing Pakistan in global media, making themselves heard worldwide, these equipped women during last two years have been standing historic.

In recent outgoing years the empowered Pakistani women have displayed their best potential in every sphere of life, achieving for the country, by breaking barriers and achieving numerous ‘firsts’ in their respective fields, APP observed.

To a great surprise, Naila Kiani, renowned mountaineer and the first Pakistani woman, who climbed 10 peaks above 8,000 metres last year. She also became the only Pakistani to ascend seven peaks above 8,000m in six months.

Likewise, Samina Baig attained the feat of becoming the first Pakistani women to summit the world’s ninth-highest peak, the 8,125m-tall Nanga Parbat. Pakistan’s women cricketers also excelled during the year 2023, while making history by registering their maiden win over New Zealand not just in the first T20 International but also in the one-day format.

Earlier, in the same year wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali became the first Pakistani woman to score a T20I century and only the sixth to score one in a T20 World Cup.

Pakistani women in the walk of social or performing arts, did not shy away from exhibiting their love for modern arts and media either as they set new records.

Arooj Aftab last year performed at ceremony of Grammy Awards 2023 in Los Angeles, US- and became the first Pakistani to win the prestigious Grammy Award, she also became the first artist from the country to perform at the Grammys. Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was announced as the director for the latest Star Wars film, making her the first woman and person of colour to direct a film in the franchise. Shifting focus to a different category among the ‘firsts’, women and minorities in Pakistan made significant endeavors, toward achieving parity with men.

Justice Musarrat Hilali took oath as Peshawar High Court chief justice on April

In February 2023, and similarly the Lahore High Court Bar Association got its first woman secretary since its inception in 1893 following Sabahat Rizvi’s election.

In September last year, the Supreme Court of Pakistan got its first female registrar after sworn-in Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa appointed Additional District and Sessions Judge Okara, Jazeela Aslam, to the role.

The next month, girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP), Swat, played the “first-ever” women’s cricket match in the Kabal tehsil despite facing restrictions and roadblocks.

Last year, a newly unveiled wax figure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto became the first of a Pakistani personality at Madame Tussauds’ museum in Dubai.

Describing the Pakistani diaspora abroad got representation as British-Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis recently became the first British Muslim to be appointed the consul general to Toronto. Likewise, in October, Namira Salim made history by becoming the first Pakistani to reach space.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan activist Tahira Habib told APP that now, as the world changes from conventional to digital mode, imparting them training on the latest techniques can also have a trickle-down effect on our younger generation making it healthier, more sensible and more productive for a secure future.

The World Bank, in its report “Women, Business and the Law” has acknowledged internationally this priority, that the heart of the policies of all important institutions including the active participation of women.

Presenting an index covering the potential of around 190 economies and structured around the life cycle of working women, the World Bank, in the overall count, has awarded Pakistan a 55.6 score out of 100. However, in terms of laws affecting women’s decisions to work, Pakistan secures a perfect score of 100.

In this connection the Punjab government has taken a number of initiatives for legal and economic empowerment of women,” said a spokesperson for the Punjab government.

“Punjab Women Development Department had embarked on initiatives like women employment, entrepreneurship, decision-making, property ownership, education and vocational training.” he added.

The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) has also acknowledged that the provincial government was ensuring women empowerment and protection of their rights through capacity building of all local government incumbents regarding new laws about women.

At a cost of Rs 87.937 million, PCSW had initiated training sessions for Nikah Registrars to train them on legal drafts, amendments, policies, registration, rights and proper filling of Nikah Nama.

These master trainers have imparted training to Nikah registrars and Local Government officials in respective districts also providing them copies of 28,000 manuals during training sessions.

The training session also covered topics about important amendments in laws related to Birth Registration, Muslim Family Laws, Inheritance and Marriage Restraint Act, Child Marriage Act and Women Protection Act.

“This activity would ensure protection of women rights and their safety against exploitation and discrimination at the time of Nikah and in case of divorce,” said Mufti Zubair Ahmad from Jamia Ashrafia.

The provincial administration has also envisioned a residency program across the province named ‘Transitional Housing’ (Second-Stage Housing) – for women who are victims of violence. This project would provide support services to victims or affected women and is designed as a bridge to self-sufficiency.

Despite all these initiatives, some human rights activists have also strongly advocated for the protection of the rights of female agriculture workers.

“Agricultural sector bears pivotal importance in our economy and employs millions of female workers.

Therefore, it may be given the status of an industry to ensure better wages to female workers,” said Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director at an NGO ‘Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE).’Although different projects are underway, experts still believe that educating women to a certain level can be the best service for protecting their rights.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, in the start of this year, in a move to empower women within the police force in Balochistan, a women police station was inaugurated in Sibi city.

This was the fifth women police station of its kind that inaugurated aiming at empowering women in the province. The initiative would help provide female complainants with the opportunity to get their issues addresses by women police officials.