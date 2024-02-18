PM warns against anarchy as protests sweep Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar emphasized the fundamental right of peaceful protest while firmly denouncing any form of violence.

In a statement on Saturday, he emphasized that the recent elections are a step towards the development of democracy and that the Legislature and Judiciary are active in providing impartial justice. The caretaker PM warned that those who spread violence during protests will be dealt with according to the law.

Furthermore, Kakar warned against the detrimental effects of anarchy, emphasizing that it only serves to advance the agenda of hostile forces. The interim PM stressed the importance of adhering to the rule of law, asserting that those who disrupt peace will face the full consequences of their actions as dictated by legal statutes. The statement comes amidst ongoing protests against alleged election rigging in various parts of the country.