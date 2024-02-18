PPP baulks at power-sharing formula

The government formation in the centre suffered another blow as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) once again categorically denied being part of the federal cabinet, citing PPP sources. The development came after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) put forward conditions for the government formation in centre. According to sources, the PML-N suggested that all the coalition parties including the PPP should be part of the cabinet. In response, the sources said that the PPP once again made it clear that the party would vote for the PML-N’s prime minister nominee. “But the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party’s members would not hold any ministry or portfolio in the federal cabinet either,” the PPP sources added. However, both parties agreed to meet again tomorrow to further discuss recommendations and finalize their decisions.