PTI wants resignation of CJP, CEC

The PTI on Saturday demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), as well as the immediate return of the stolen seats in Rawalpindi division during the Feb 8 elections to the party. PTI’s demand came minutes after Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha accused CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and CJP Qazi Faez Isa of being complicit in the rigging, admitting that winning candidates were made to lose on 13 seats in his division. Following his confession, Chattha resigned as the Rawalpindi commissioner. “Chattha’s admission of electoral fraud confirms PTI’s stance on electoral theft,” the PTI said in a statement released by its spokesperson. He said that it is now clear that the winning PTI-backed independent candidates were replaced with losers during the night.