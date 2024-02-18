Marriyum in the firing line over call to ‘behead’ Imran

Minister-for-Information-and-Broadcasting-Marriyum-AurangzebA recent statement made by Secretary Information PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb has sparked outrage and condemnation, highlighting the divisive and inflammatory rhetoric that continues to permeate the country’s political landscape. Marriyum, during a press conference, said that PTI founder Imran Khan and his party members should have been beheaded in 2014. “When the Chinese president was arriving in Pakistan, this fitna should have been addressed at that time. He should have been beheaded,” PML-N leader can be seen in video clips shared by netizens. Kamran Yousaf, a senior journalist, took to X to express his dismay over Marriyum’s statement, emphasising that violent rhetoric has no place in political discourse. Similarly, Imran Afzal Raja, a social media commentator, questioned the morality of advocating violence. Mehr Tarar condemned the PML-N’s leadership for promoting a narrative of “brutal vengeance.” Ryan Grim, an American journalist, highlighting the alarming nature of the comments. He underscored the need for political parties to refrain from inciting violence.