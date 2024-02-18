Salman Raja’s Arrest

Shameful. Unlawful. Ridiculous. Whoever decided to whisk away an advocate of the constitution and drag him against a police van for the sole crime of legally, very peacefully protesting against rigging in the general elections, something guaranteed by the right to protest and right to hold a political opinion by the same constitution must be in deep, deep trouble.

It only took several hours for appalling visuals of Barrister Salman Akram Raja standing firm on his principles and thundering, “I am with the public and we will continue to raise the righteous voice,” for the social media to break into utter chaos and a brigade of legal fraternity to ensure he was released.

No qualms about him reaching the same venue to register his voice against what he believes amounts to be a gross violation of the public’s mandate. But while Mr Raja may have been fortunate enough, a number of protestors have once again found themselves under the hammer as law enforcement authorities react to their protests with tear gas and arbitrary detentions.

Over-the-top reactions from those deployed to maintain law and order are increasingly adding to the vileness of optics and creating an impact beyond repair. While this is not to say anyone stepping on the street should be given the leeway to make a mockery of the writ of the land, the plain act of protest in the wake of the most controversial election in Pakistan’s political history would have to be gulped down by the caretaker administrations.

A bitter pill, sure, but there’s not much one can do to change the public’s reaction when the writing on the wall can be read from miles afar. The only possible way out of this impasse involves a strict scrutiny of all allegations of rigging. Through recounting or repolling, the election commission would have to clear the air or brace itself for an unprecedentedly unstable era. But until then, the least we can do is not pour any more kerosene on the raging flames. *