Aamir Khan ‘Dangal’ co-star dies at 19

Indian child actor Suhani Bhatnagar, best remembered for her role in the blockbuster sports flick ‘Dangal’, died tragically on Saturday.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, child actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who appeared as the younger version of the main character Babita Phogat in the sports biographical drama of Indian wrestler, ‘Dangal’, tragically passed away this morning. The aspiring artist was 19 at the time of death.

According to the details, Bhatnagar was unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the Indian capital New Delhi, where she breathed her last. Reportedly, she was admitted to AIIMS following the reaction caused by a medication and was being treated for fluid accumulation in her body. Her body will be cremated at the Ajronda crematorium in Faridabad.

Bhatnagar, who made her big screen debut in the 2016 release, alongside A-list actors Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar, and with then-newbies Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurrana and Zaira Wasim, had previously appeared in a number of ad films before her Bollywood break.

Her performance was well-appreciated in the title.