Thompson sizzles as NBA reserve to spark Warriors over Jazz

Washington: Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time in 12 years and scored a season-high 35 points on Thursday to lead Golden State over Utah 140-137.

The 34-year-old American guard, who has helped the Warriors capture four NBA titles, also reached the NBA career 15,000-point milestone as Golden State (27-26) won for the eighth time in 10 games.

“Klay coming off the bench gives us a lot of firepower,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the move. “We’ll give it a little look and see where it goes from there.”