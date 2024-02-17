Netherlands hockey club players to land in Pakistan tomorrow

After a hiatus of 22 years, European hockey players are poised to step on Pakistani soil as a renowned Dutch hockey club is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Sunday. This historic visit comes at the invitation of the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy, heralding a series of three matches between the 20-member Dutch club and a team selected from the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt program. The National Hockey Stadium in Lahore is set to host the first two matches on February 19th and 21st, with the third match slated for the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad on February 23rd. This initiative, led by Khawaja Junaid, the chief organizer, aims to revive international activities in hockey and showcase the positive image of Pakistan. Several key stakeholders have played crucial roles in making this friendly series a reality. The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab Police, the Holland Embassy in Islamabad, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khosa, and other sports officials have actively contributed to organizing this landmark series. Strict security arrangements have been assured by Punjab Police for the visiting Dutch club, with IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar taking a special interest in the matter. Khawaja Junaid emphasized that the arrival of the Dutch hockey club is a breath of fresh air, bringing the opportunity to showcase the biggest hockey stadium in the world and foster interactions with legendary Pakistani players. He clarified that the initiative is part of the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt program, designed to identify and promote new players on national and international platforms.

The Dutch Embassy in Islamabad has played a prominent role in persuading the club members and their families to visit Pakistan. This historic visit is expected to not only restore the profile of hockey at the international level but also contribute significantly to dispelling negative propaganda about Pakistan. The series represents a significant step in promoting sports diplomacy and building positive connections through the medium of hockey.