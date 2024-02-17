New Massacres

Israel manages to find one way or another to keep up with its aggression. Running out of places in the Gaza Strip to turn to rubble, strikes by the Israeli military have now decided to reignite old feuds. As if random attacks on the bordering areas were not enough to spread panic, at least 15 lives were claimed by a massacre on Thursday, wherein seven died from the same family. Its hollow chest-thumping over precise attacks cannot go on forever because a string of civilian deaths and unprecedented damage to the infrastructure is finally forcing the international community to open its eyes.

For far, far too long, the land continued to be drenched in the blood of innocent Palestinians, the cries of their sufferings echoed around the globe, whilst the world stood as a silent observer. Continuous Israeli airstrikes left entire Gazan neighbourhoods in ruins, turning one of the world’s most densely populated regions into a gruesome spectacle of death and destruction. Globally, an increasing number of voices are decrying the actions undertaken by Israel. Demonstrations have sprung up in significant cities across the world, with participants brandishing placards that plead for the liberation of Palestine, demand an end to ethnic cleansing, and call for the cessation of the occupation. The digital realm too has been set alight with demands for justice and pleas for unity. However, despite these fervent pleas and passionate protests, the brutal bombardment on Gaza continues. Homes are still being reduced to rubble, and the senseless slaughter of Palestinians tragically persists.

However, while many in the West have begun to realise the fallacy in Netanyahu’s narrative of self-defence, the United States of America, a nation known for its strong advocacy of human rights and democratic values, is yet to snap out of its unwavering support of Israel and force an end to gross human rights abuses. The world must extend beyond protests and condemnations, moving towards concrete action to ensure that the horrors of genocide aren’t endlessly repeated. Only a two-state solution where Palestinians are given the freedom to live as they wish can lead us to lasting peace but until Israel is forced to realise that atrocities cannot occur without consequences, these attacks on sovereignties, lives and livelihoods of people would continue in the entire neighbourhood. *