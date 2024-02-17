‘PTI to sit in opposition in Centre and Punjab’

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced on Friday that, following the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan, the party has decided to sit in opposition both at the Centre and in the province of Punjab.

The decision was disclosed during a press conference held after a meeting between a PTI delegation and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Khan Sherpao in Peshawar.

Saif conveyed that the PTI is engaging with various political parties as per Imran Khan’s directives. He expressed concerns about election results, noting that there were instances where individuals who were expected to win by significant margins had their results reversed, posing a substantial challenge in the long run.

“Future generations have to suffer the consequences of these conditions. On the instructions of PTI founder, we have decided to sit in opposition at the Center and in Punjab,” stated Saif.

Highlighting the escalating political tensions, Saif mentioned protests by Jamaat-e-Islami and the announcement of a protest by JUI-F for the following day. He added that Mehmood Khan Achakzai had also expressed his dissatisfaction with the current political situation.

Saif stated, “Today, Aftab Sherpao listened to us… we have discussed a permanent solution to this issue in accordance with democratic traditions.” He emphasised that the crux of the problem was economic instability and that the ongoing election crisis could potentially lead to political instability.

Qaumi Watan Party Provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan, speaking at the press conference, expressed his party’s objections to the February 8 elections. He noted that the political situation was becoming increasingly complex, and the PTI’s initiative to discuss these issues was a step in the right direction.

“We will discuss the matter with our party and then give an action plan,” said Sikandar Hayat Khan. Separately, the PTI claimed on Friday that 85 National Assembly seats that the party won in the February 8 polls were “snatched” and termed the alleged rigging as the “largest assault on democracy” in Pakistan.

The party, addressing the media in Islamabad, claimed that the total number of seats on which PTI-backed independents emerged victorious was 179, and the number of rejected votes cast in favour of the party outnumbered victory votes cast in favour.

PTI’s Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, Sher Afzal Marwat, Rehana Dar, and Salman Akram Raja among other leaders, who challenged their election results before various forums, were present at the press conference.

Elaborating on the claims further, Hassan said that the party possesses data for 46 seats, while the data for the remaining seats would be completed within the next 24 hours.

PTI leader Shandana Gulzar said that the party bagged 1.25 million votes from Karachi, and despite contesting from so many constituencies of the port city, the party did not achieve any success. “Till 3 pm, we had 154 NA seats. In K-P, we had 42 seats but the election commission only gave us 32.”

She added that PTI’s polling agents were expelled from polling stations, and as “night fell, the results were changed”. Seemabia Tahir said that PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid was winning from NA-130, but on February 9, Nawaz Sharif was declared the winner from the constituency. “The results of NA-47 were also rigged against Shoaib Shaheen. “PTI achieved a significant lead in NA-56 Rawalpindi, but PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi stole our mandate as night fell.”

“In a similar manner, NA-236 was also targeted for rigging. We won all the seats from Karachi but we were not declared victorious on even one,” added Tahir.

Party leader and senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja claimed that rigging took place “from the polling station to the RO’s office”. “The results which should have been announced based on Form 45 were completely changed. They rigged the elections on the night of Feb 8 as much as was possible.”

“Prior to the polls, security forces were used fully and independent candidates were denied the right to campaign for elections,” said Raja. “These elections are an open attack on democracy,” reiterated the senior lawyer.