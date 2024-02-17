Imran, Bushra challenge convictions in Toshakhana, cypher cases

toshakhana-case-imran-khan-s-wife-bushra-bibi-challenges-nab-notices-in-ihc-1680348719-2869The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Friday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against convictions handed down to him in the cipher and Toshakhana cases. Sardar Latif Khosa filed the petitions on behalf of the PTI founder and former prime minister in the IHC. Speaking on the occasion, Khosa said miscellaneous petitions had also been filed in the IHC for suspension of convictions and early hearing of appeals. He appealed to the chief justice of the IHC to fix these petitions for early hearing. It may be recalled that a special court established under Official Secrets Act and an accountability court had sentenced the PTI founder and his wife Bushra BIbi in the cipher and Toshakhana cases on Jan 30 and 31, respectively.