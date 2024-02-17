7 more independents defect to PML-N

Seven more independent candidates elected for the Punjab Assembly have officially joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The announcement came after a meeting with Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and President of PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah, where the new members expressed their allegiance to the party.

Among them are notable figures such as Rasheed Akbar Nawani from Bhakkar’s NA-92, Ahmed Nawaz Nawani from Bhakkar’s PP-90, Amir Inayat Shahani from Bhakkar’s PP-92 and PP-93, Rana Abdul Manan from Muzaffargarh’s PP-272, Akbar Hayat Hiraj from Khanewal’s PP-205, and Asghar Hayat Hiraj from Khanewal’s PP-212, who secured victories in their respective constituencies. “Joining PML-N is a testament to our belief in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and the party’s commitment to serving Pakistan,” they stated, echoing the sentiments shared during the meeting.

Maryam welcomed the newcomers and commended their decision, affirming their support as crucial in steering Pakistan towards stability and progress. “Your spirit and broader thinking align with our vision for a prosperous Pakistan,” she expressed during the interaction. Addressing the ongoing challenges facing the nation, Maryam emphasised the need for stability over chaos, denouncing those who seek to disrupt peace and progress. “Pakistan does not require chaos; it needs stability, and our party stands firm in delivering practical solutions,” she asserted.

The newly-elected members reiterated their confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, citing PML-N’s historic contributions to Pakistan and Punjab. They underscored their decision to join after thorough consultation with constituents and supporters, highlighting PML-N’s implementable manifesto as a driving factor.

In response, Maryam Nawaz reiterated PML-N’s commitment to serving the people of Punjab and vowed to make the province a beacon of progress. “We are prepared to sacrifice our politics a million times for the betterment of Pakistan,” she affirmed, underlining the party’s dedication to the nation’s welfare.