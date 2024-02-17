Dun & Bradstreet unveils ESG

Dun & Bradstreet proudly announces the incorporation of ESG RegisteredTM into its product catalog in Pakistan. The state-of-the-art solution will aid responsible companies in showcasing their Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials on a global level and gaining an edge over the competition through an industry-trusted seal.

Through the release of this cutting-edge product, Dun & Bradstreet will recognize companies committed to sustainable business practices and award them a certificate with ESG ratings.

Small, medium, and large businesses can utilize ESG RegisteredTM to showcase their commitment to sustainability and enter Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud- a service used by over 92% of Fortune 500 companies to vet customers, suppliers, and other business partners. ESG RegisteredTM is built from globally recognized standards. It provides companies with a trusted badge of recognition to signify their commitment to ESG guidelines.

The seal ensures transparency and sustainability in business functions and enables businesses to understand their ESG performance, identify risks, and overcome ESG-related gaps. The D&B ESG RegisteredTM helps firms share their ESG profile and badge of recognition digitally and physically. Dun & Bradstreet’s records span almost 100 million businesses and are updated on a monthly basis.